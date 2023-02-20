Sports events, weddings boost post pandemic hotel occupancy
Hotels and resorts are also no longer apologetic about charging commensurately for the facilities and services they deliver, according to the ‘India Hotel Market Review 2022’ report by hospitality consultancy Horwath HTL
NEW DELHI : Sporting events have joined weddings to become major contributors to the post-pandemic rebound in the hotel sector in India, according to a report. This has led many companies to respond with enhanced value propositions and earnings to capture the rising demand.
