Sports events, weddings boost post pandemic hotel occupancy

NEW DELHI : Sporting events have joined weddings to become major contributors to the post-pandemic rebound in the hotel sector in India, according to a report. This has led many companies to respond with enhanced value propositions and earnings to capture the rising demand.

Hotels and resorts are also no longer apologetic about charging commensurately for the facilities and services they deliver, according to the ‘India Hotel Market Review 2022’ report by hospitality consultancy Horwath HTL.

“Several records were made and broken; budgets achieved mid-financial year. In the context of the last 14 years, and particularly the last two years, one could be excused for terming this as a ‘dream year’. About 65% of respondents to a survey conducted by us said it was their best year ever; another 30% ranked it as among the three best years ever for their hotel," said Vijay Thacker, partner and chief executive, Crowe Advisory India, managing director, Horwath HTL India.

The report studied 15 key markets, which make up about 66% of total chain-owned, managed and affiliated hotel rooms in the country. It said cricket, hockey, kabaddi, and football are creating sizable demand across price segments. Newer leagues are starting, including for women. Last year, Mumbai benefitted from the Indian Premier League held mainly in the city.

“Many cities should benefit from IPL 2023. International events being held in India in 2023 (hockey and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup) will generate demand. Football league ISL is also creating hotel demand across many markets, including the northeast. Other than men’s cricket, the sports segment is in its infancy and will grow quite quickly – it should be nurtured," the report said.

All markets, barring Bengaluru and Kolkata, recorded average daily rate (ADR) gains in 2022 over 2019, with Goa and Jaipur being the biggest gainers. ADR measures the average rental revenue earned for an occupied room per day and helps calculate a hotel’s operating performance.

The report, however, said the core of business travel has yet to fully reignite post-covid with cross-border travel remaining relatively muted last year. IT-centric markets like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Pune were still constrained by inconsistent demand numbers.

Demand for hotel rooms is expected to continue this year as well. New markets like Varanasi, and Kevadiya, are likely to present newer opportunities for growth for the sector.

There will also be a continued revival of the manufacturing sector which will widen the business travel demand base. There should also be a spurt in inbound travel, it added.

In the year gone by, Udaipur and Jodhpur also saw double-digit growth. The ADR growth for Jaipur is particularly heartening as the market suffered from rate stagnation in the upscale and lower segments. In absolute terms, Udaipur gained the highest with the same-store ADR jump of ₹2,200; Goa was ₹100 behind. Jaipur gained nearly ₹1,400.