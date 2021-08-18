NEW DELHI : Sports management firm RISE Worldwide on Wednesday announced that it has signed India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan for his global management and marketing representation.

The 23-year-old cricketer had led India at the Under 19 World Cup team in 2016, which finished runners-up to West Indies. After an arduous wait of over four years, Ishan made his India debut in T20Is against the touring England side in March earlier this year and followed it up with the ODI cap against Sri Lanka recently.

Ishan becomes the eighth cricketer to join RISE Worldwide’s talent management roster. The firm will work closely with Ishan on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of his career, except for individual playing contracts. RISE Worldwide will also look into recurring revenue streams via endorsements, appearances and licensing.

The company said that it is already in advanced discussion with key sports and lifestyle brands which fit in synergy with the cricketer's profile.

“We have an eight-member strong talent representation, with two of the most dynamic current cricketers, Suryakumar Yadav and now Ishan on-board with us. Since 2016, we have provided representation and management to our athletes and we believe in working with our clients and partners to bring unmatched experiences," said Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales & talent division, RISE Worldwide.

RISE Worldwide’s (formerly IMG-Reliance) talent division has grown with the addition of the country’s known cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav.

