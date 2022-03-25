Sports sponsorships crossed 9,500 crore in 2021: Report

In this year, the media spends in sports saw some heavy scoring in India as brands and consumers were brought closer by broadcasters. Technology also played a very crucial role in evolving the way people appreciate sports. The household penetration of TV sets in different markets over the country saw a major role in the growth of sports properties. With this, TV continues to be the largest medium since 2021 saw overall ad spends of ₹5051 crore, which was a growth of 59% over 2020 and the country saw digital spends touching ₹965 crore

