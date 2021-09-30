NEW DELHI : Italian sportswear brand FILA has made singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh the new face of the brand in India. Dosanjh, the company said, is a “real style icon" and that his bold fashion statements are not only inspiring a whole new generation but his love for streetwear culture is also defining trends.

In a new ad campaign for FILA, Dosanjh will be seen sporting its existing motorsport collection with a line of apparel and footwear. The actor announced on his Instagram stories that he has now become part of the FILA family.

Rohan Batra, managing director of Cravatex Brands Ltd, that has an exclusive licence for the brand in India said the actor continues to be a massive influence on the youth of India. "His approach matches our philosophy which caters to the everyday lifestyle of young consumers."

The brand has been associated with tennis, including endorsements at the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour and the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) athletes. The sportswear brand is also a sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open, the Tennis Hall of Fame Open, National Bank Open and Omnium Banque Nationale, the Western & Southern Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, among others.

In addition to event partnerships, FILA is an official supplier to Tennis Canada, the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT) Junior Tennis Champions Center, Van der Meer Tennis and John Newcombe Tennis Ranch.

According to research agency ResearchAndMarkets.com, the Indian Sports Apparel Market was valued $498.68 million in FY2020 and is expected to show a CAGR of 16.06%. The market is expected to grow on back of increasing health concerns and a higher disposable income among the population.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.