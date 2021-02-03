Spotify adds subscribers with focus on podcasts

Spotify adds subscribers with focus on podcasts3 min read . 05:45 PM IST
But streaming giant offers conservative outlook for the current year as new sign-ups could ebb
Spotify Technology SA posted stronger-than-expected subscription growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 as more listeners tuned into music and podcasts from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the streaming giant offered a conservative outlook for the current year as new sign-ups could ebb.
At the end of the fourth quarter, Spotify had 345 million monthly active users, hitting the high end of its guidance, an increase of 27% from the same period a year ago. Paying subscribers, its most lucrative type of customer, grew to 155 million, up 24% from the same period a year ago, and topping expectations.
