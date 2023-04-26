Spotify CEO Calls AI ‘Cool and Scary’ as It Hits Music Industry

The company is also loosening the exclusivity arrangements of some of its podcasts, and will begin distributing to other platforms shows that have been available only on Spotify—a move aimed at increasing the audience and ad potential of its shows. It is a shift in strategy for the company, which has relied heavily on paying to carry content exclusively to draw in podcast listeners. Spotify is now the top podcast platform by listeners in the U.S., according to Edison Research. Exclusive deals with stars including Joe Rogan and Emma Chamberlain remain in place.