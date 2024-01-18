Spotify dominates audio streaming, but where are the profits?
Anne Steele , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 18 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST
SummaryThe company has expanded beyond music to stay ahead but has struggled to make money.
Spotify has a plum position in the audio-streaming business. It’s the leading platform, with some 600 million users. Its 30% market share is twice that of its next-largest competitor. Spotify is adding millions of new subscribers a month, and few of its users cancel.
