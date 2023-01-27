Spotify down for thousands of users1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:21 AM IST
Several Spotify users had to suffer problem as the platform was down for a while on Thursday. This is the second such outage within two weeks
Spotify Technology SA's music streaming platform was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
