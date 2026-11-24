Spotify was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, with outage-tracking website Downdetector.com reporting more than 14,000 user-submitted incidents involving the music streaming platform.

The outage appeared to affect users attempting to access Spotify, although the actual number of people impacted may vary. Downdetector tracks service disruptions based on user-submitted reports, and the figures do not necessarily represent the total number of affected users.

Spotify acknowledged the disruption in a post on X, saying it was aware of the issues and was investigating them.

"We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out," the company said.

The company did not immediately provide details about the cause of the disruption or an estimated timeline for restoring normal services.

Spotify users may experience difficulties accessing the platform or using some of its features while the company investigates the reported issues.