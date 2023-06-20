comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Spotify planning to launch more expensive premium subscription slab: Report
Music streaming platform Spotify is mulling over a plan to introduce a more expensive premium option, the Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The more expensive premium option will be called "Supremium" internally and is expected to include high-fidelity audio.

The introduction of the new plan by the platform is possible in the hope of some extra revenue. The decision is also driven by financial considerations as the investors are reportedly asking Spotify repeatedly to raise the prices, the report said.

The loss-making music streaming platform is reinventing itself amid the pressure from investors and also trying to hold the current premium subscribers. In the first half of 2023, Spotify reported a net operating loss of 156 million euros.

Premium plans

Currently, in India, the monthly individual plans for Spotify are priced at 119/month while the family plan is priced at 179/month. The plans in the US are much more expensive with individual plans priced at $9.99 per month, while a family account at $15.99 a month.

The music streaming platform is making its premium section more attractive with enhanced access to audiobooks either by way of a specific number of free hours every month or a specific number of titles.

During a financial conference call earlier this year, CEO Daniel Ek expressed that the company carefully manages the relationship between adjusting pricing and striving for subscriber expansion. In 2022, the company implemented price hikes in over 40 markets as part of its strategic approach.

"It’s something that we’re doing, and we’re looking at it as a balanced portfolio approach, where in some markets we’re selectively increasing prices because we’re in a more mature place," he said. “In some markets, we’re mostly focused on growth."

In its pursuit of attaining profitability, the company has been actively implementing cost-saving measures throughout this year. This included a 6% reduction in staff in January, followed by an additional 2% reduction earlier this month. Moreover, the company allowed notable podcast deals to expire and is currently exploring options to sublease portions of its New York City office space.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 07:12 PM IST
