Spotify planning to launch more expensive premium subscription slab: Report2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Spotify decision is driven by financial considerations as the investors are reportedly asking the music streaming platform repeatedly to raise the prices
Music streaming platform Spotify is mulling over a plan to introduce a more expensive premium option, the Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The more expensive premium option will be called "Supremium" internally and is expected to include high-fidelity audio.
