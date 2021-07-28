Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Spotify quarterly revenue beats on paid users, ad rebound

Spotify quarterly revenue beats on paid users, ad rebound

Premium
Spotify launched in 85 countries earlier this year, taking its footprint to 180 countries and exposing it to the effects of COVID-19 across the world.
2 min read . 06:54 PM IST Supantha Mukherjee, Reuters

  • While Europe and North America accounted for more than half of its monthly active users (MAUs), the pandemic raging across several countries in Asia, including India and Indonesia, took a toll

Spotify Technology SA beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music streaming company reported a 20% jump in paid subscribers for its premium service driven by demand in Europe and North America.

Spotify Technology SA beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music streaming company reported a 20% jump in paid subscribers for its premium service driven by demand in Europe and North America.

While Europe and North America accounted for more than half of its monthly active users (MAUs), the pandemic raging across several countries in Asia, including India and Indonesia, took a toll.

While Europe and North America accounted for more than half of its monthly active users (MAUs), the pandemic raging across several countries in Asia, including India and Indonesia, took a toll.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Quarterly MAUs of 365 million missed the company's own forecast along with analysts' expectations of 371.5 million, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

Spotify launched in 85 countries earlier this year, taking its footprint to 180 countries and exposing it to the effects of COVID-19 across the world.

"Some markets are now almost back to normal... some of them are still very hard hit by COVID," CEO Daniel Ek said in an interview.

Its advertisement business, which last year took a hit from the pandemic, however bounced back to grow 110% to 275 million euros ($324.64 million).

The top end of the company's current quarter forecast for revenue and premium subscribers also surpassed expectations.

Spotify forecast revenue of 2.31-2.51 billion euros, and 170-174 million premium subscribers. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 2.39 billion euros and 170.4 million subscribers.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Economic momentum rebounds from May nadir but outlook s ...

Premium

Semiconductors Are Big News. Here’s What You Should Know

Premium

Tech-focussed funds have had a rich harvest. Will it continue?

Premium

Sales of packaged consumer goods bounce back as curbs ease

Spotify has also been investing heavily in its podcast business to rival that of Apple and in April launched a paid subscription platform for podcasters in the United States.

The company has 2.9 million podcasts on its platform and the podcast share of overall consumption hours reached an all-time high in the quarter.

Its podcasts by personalities, such as Joe Rogan and Bill Simmons, continue to draw more users. Revenue rose to 2.33 billion euros for the quarter from 2.15 billion a year earlier, above the 2.29 billion expected by analysts. Premium subscribers, which account for most of the company's revenue, hit 165 million, matching analysts' expectations.

Total monthly active users rose 22% to 365 million.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!