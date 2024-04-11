The audio streaming company is developing tools that would allow subscribers to speed up, mash up and otherwise edit songs from their favorite artists, according to people familiar with the discussions. It is a bet on the future of music consumption that Spotify hopes will deepen user engagement and appeal to young users, while generating new revenue for artists.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

The audio streaming company is developing tools that would allow subscribers to speed up, mash up and otherwise edit songs from their favorite artists, according to people familiar with the discussions. It is a bet on the future of music consumption that Spotify hopes will deepen user engagement and appeal to young users, while generating new revenue for artists.

Fans—particularly people in their teens and 20s—regularly manipulate songs for social media, adding their own flair and then splicing the catchiest snippets into viral dance challenges, tutorials and memes. But artists and labels don’t often get paid for those altered versions of their songs, which are hard to track and are often distributed on a range of platforms including TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Spotify’s exploration of the new tools spotlights a scramble among music and tech executives to ensure artists and labels continue to make money even as the way fans consume music evolves. Rights holders—labels, publishers and artists—would be compensated when fans stream modified versions of their music on Spotify, the people said.

Under the plans Spotify is discussing, the new tools could function as a type of playback feature, with users deciding, for example, at which speed they want to listen to a song. The users could potentially then save their preferred versions to virtual collections for repeat listening.

The effort is an opportunity for Spotify to seize listening time that it has so far ceded to social platforms such as TikTok. On TikTok, 38% of songs had their speeds or pitches modified in 2023, up from 25% in 2022, according to the content identification technology and data firm Pex.

Some of the more basic features Spotify is working on—such as speeding up and slowing down—would likely be made available to regular subscribers, who typically pay $10.99 a month. More-advanced song-modification features could be part of a new higher priced Supremium tier that Spotify is developing.

While discussions about the tools are early and licensing agreements have yet to be worked out, the goal is to allow users to share their modified tracks across Spotify, but not to outside platforms such as social-media apps.

The singer-songwriter Isabel LaRosa noticed the popularity of sped-up songs on TikTok and decided to release faster versions of her songs along with the original recordings. Fans have listened to the sped-up version of her most-streamed song on Spotify, “i’m yours," almost as much as the original version.

Some listeners still like to make their own versions of her work. “It can help build a more dedicated fan base because they feel they can engage with the song and be a part of your success," she said.

Major artists have also begun releasing many versions of the same song to feed fan appetite for a diverse range of iterations, while ensuring they receive royalties from the tracks. At the end of February, SZA put out a new single, “Saturn"—plus four additional versions: live, sped-up, a cappella and instrumental.

Some users manipulate full tracks and fraudulently upload them to Spotify and other streaming services, where they can rack up millions of streams—and royalties that don’t flow to the original artist.

One unsanctioned, sped-up cover version of the Keane hit “Somewhere Only We Know" raked in more than 33 million streams after it was uploaded to Spotify. The artist listed behind the track, DJ Tec, whose most popular tracks include modified versions of songs by Ed Sheeran and Adele, has nearly 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. DJ Tec didn’t respond to requests for comment.