Spotify, Warner Bros, DC Comics tie up for podcast slate

On the Warner Bros. side, the partnership will be managed through a cross-divisional effort led by the Peter Girardi, executive vice-president of WBTV’s Blue Ribbon Content digital studio and of alternative programming at Warner Bros Animation and Robert Steele, senior vice-president of business strategy and operations for Warner Bros. Digital Networks. The duo will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform. Girardi will serve as the creative lead and Steele is overseeing business aspects of the partnership.