Spotlight on business families amid Supreme Court’s ruling on HUFs

The apex court ruling has cleared the air about the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005. Four aspects of the Act were unclear until Tuesday’s ruling. These include whether the women have the rights given in the amendment since 17 June 1956, when the Act was first passed, whether or not a woman became a coparcener (someone who has the right to assets) if the father was not alive when the 2005 amendment was notified, whether the rights under the 2005 amendment were available to daughters born before on or after the amendment, and whether redistribution of shares could be done in those matters where preliminary decree of partition is passed.