Spotlight on sustainable and smart manufacturing in India3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:11 AM IST
- Smart manufacturing summit focuses on making the nation the world’s factory
NEW DELHI : The government is working on a scheme to produce bio-bitumen from rice straw for use in road construction, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said at the Mint Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2023. He said his ministry would introduce the scheme in the next three months to provide tractor-mounted machines for the production of bitumen from rice straw or stubble. The government will purchase the bio-bitumen produced with these machines for road construction. Common bitumen derived from crude oil is used for its adhesive properties in the construction of roads and highways. The measures will be part of the country’s efforts to achieve its ambitious climate targets and to reduce import dependence.
