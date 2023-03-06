Spotlight on sustainable and smart manufacturing in India

Gadkari said the government was planning to come up with norms for vehicle speed limits in consultation with states amid the expansion of roads and highways in the country, many of which had become six, eight or 10-laned. He added that the ministry had set a target of 60 km per day for the next financial year, while for the ongoing year, the speed of construction would be 40 km per day. The government is planning more electric highways with amenities supporting EV charging, and the first such highway proposed between Delhi and Jaipur was in the preliminary stage, he said.