SSPL invests ₹200 crore in washing machine unit2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 06:09 PM IST
The company will be manufacturing semi-automatic and fully-automatic top-loads apart from fully-automatic front loads at the new facility.
New Delhi: Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) that works as a brand licensee for several international electronics companies has invested ₹200 crore in a washing machine plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as it plans to ramp up capacity for the category under brand Thomson.
