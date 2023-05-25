New Delhi: Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) that works as a brand licensee for several international electronics companies has invested ₹200 crore in a washing machine plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as it plans to ramp up capacity for the category under brand Thomson.

“With our new investment of ₹200 crore towards the wash plant and our collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident to strengthen our presence in the category further. We are always very enthused to offer new products with the best of technology to our customers and Thomson has a huge lineup of 25 models that we plan to launch in the rest of the year," said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India. “We’re looking at acquiring 20% market-share in the online washing machine market," Marwah said.

To be sure, Thomson started selling washing machines in India in 2020 via SSPL. The company worked with a third-party manufacturer with a current capacity of 3,00,000 washing machines units by the end of this year; with the new plant, the capacity will touch 4,00,000 units annually by the end of this year, Marwah said. More investments could be underway, he said.

The company will be manufacturing semi-automatic and fully-automatic top-loads apart from fully-automatic front loads at the new facility.

Marwah said the country’s top electronics makers have become aggressive with new launches prompting others to step up. “To complete with them we wanted to have a complete backward integrated manufacturing plant or else it becomes difficult to match existing players," he said.

To be sure, Thomson re- entered the Indian market in the year 2018 with its line-up of smart TVs. Earlier this year, the brand had launched a new category of TVs, air coolers and now a new range of washing machines completing its portfolio of home appliances.

On Thursday, Thomson also announced the launch of its new series of Google TVs—FA series television. Both new series of TVs and washing machines will be available on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, and will be available from 30 May, 2023.