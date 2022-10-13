Springfit launches campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

NEW DELHI: Springfit Mattress Pvt.Ltd. has launched its television commercial with its brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan for this festival season. With the campaign, ‘Don’t just sleep, sleep luxuriously‘, the company said it was advising Indians to upgrade their sleep basics and sleep luxuriously. Sleep is necessary for the optimal physical, mental, and emotional well-being of a person, and it is imperative that people start choosing their mattresses carefully, the company said in a statement. The commercial will be broadcast on all significant national television networks and promoted on digital platforms.Nitin Gupta, executive director of the company said, “Our campaign is meant to inspire individuals to modify their way of living. Through Kareena Kapoor Khan, we want to persuade people to move towards healthy sleeping habits and highlight out upgrade offer."According to website Statista, revenue in the mattresses segment amounted to $223.40 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 9.79% (CAGR 2022-2026). In global comparison, most revenue is generated in the United States ($11,790 million in 2022).

