Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles
- Coca-Cola Co. said that starting next week it would instead use more sustainable clear bottles
Sprite’s signature bottles won’t be green anymore.
Starting Aug. 1, Coca-Cola Co. said it would ditch the bottle color, which it has used to market its Sprite bottles for more than six decades, and would instead use clear bottles that are supposed to be more sustainable.
The company said Wednesday that it is easier to reuse clear plastic than green plastic for new bottles. Sprite’s green plastic is recyclable, but green plastic is more often converted into single-use items like carpets and clothing.
Coke officials have said that Sprite’s green color and packaging were meant to communicate that the drink tasted refreshing. The lemon-lime drink and its packaging have been green ever since Sprite launched in the U.S. in 1961. The drink has been one of Coke’s bestselling products, according to the company.
Coke said the move to clear plastic would help support what it called a circular economy for plastic packaging.
The company didn’t disclose whether the cans would look different, too.
Sprite’s packaging graphics would still be green, the company said, but it was going to change the Sprite logo.
Coke said that the other green bottles it sells in North America—including those for Seagram’s ginger ale; Mello Yello, a citrus soda; and Fresca, a citrus sparkling water—would also be sold in clear plastic bottles in the coming months.
The company added that most of its Dasani water bottles would soon be made of recycled plastic.
