Sputnik V became world’s first COVID vaccine with proven efficacy for people living with HIV, a new study showed. The study has been published by The Lancet.

The data presented are the first scientific results on the preventive efficacy of a COVID vaccine to protect against infection in people living with HIV (PLWH). Based on data from more than 24,000 HIV+ patients in Moscow on antiretroviral therapy (ART), Sputnik V’s efficacy was 79%.

The vaccine’s efficacy against hospitalization was more than 90%. Sputnik V is also more than 97% effective against development of moderate or severe disease among PLWH. The analysis was conducted by the Gamaleya Center and Moscow City Center for AIDS Prevention and Control.

Authors of the study also note that full immunization with Sputnik V in HIV+ patients resulted in a 3.3-fold reduction of COVID-19 infections compared with unvaccinated ones.

As the data by WHO had previously shownthat more than 23% of HIV+ people hospitalized with COVID, died, the study published in The Lancet suggests Sputnik V is the ultimate solution for vulnerable groups, including in high HIV-prevalence countries.

