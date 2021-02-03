Sputnik V Covid vaccine production starts in India

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to results published Tuesday that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out.

Experts said the Phase III trial results meant the world had another effective weapon to fight the deadly pandemic and justified to some extent Moscow's decision to roll out the vaccine before final data had been released.

The new analysis of data from 20,000 Phase 3 trial participants, published in the medical journal The Lancet, suggests that the two-dose vaccination offers more than 90 percent efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Kirill Dmitriev who is head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said production had started in India and South Korea, and would launch in China this month. Dmitriev further added that doses have also been produced by a manufacturer in Brazil.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution rights in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories had last month received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.

With inputs from agencies









