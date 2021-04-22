1 min read.Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 05:41 PM ISTKrishna N. Das, Reuters
'We are targeting to have the first batches imported by (fiscal) Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May,' a Dr. Reddy’s spokesman told
India will start receiving Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by end-May, its local distributor Dr. Reddy's Laboratories told Reuters on Thursday, a later than expected schedule that could slow the country's immunisation drive.
"We are targeting to have the first batches imported by (fiscal) Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May," a Dr. Reddy’s spokesman told Reuters.