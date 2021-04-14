The production of Sputnik V vaccine in India will be ramped up only from the next quarter and till then Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is the marketing partner for the jab in the country, will primarily be importing the shots from Russia, a official from the Hyderabad-based company said.

“Initially, the vaccine will be imported. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to get manufactured in India. There are six manufacturers who will be manufacturing it in India, and we expect that by the time we come to the next quarter, the capacity would have ramped up significantly," Deepak Sapra, chief executive officer of Dr Reddy’s active pharmaceutical ingredients and services, said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that till then, most of the doses is going to be imported from Russia.

Sapra is handling the clinical trial and distribution process of Sputnik V for Dr Reddy’s. He, however, declined to comment on the pricing of the vaccine and how many doses will be imported initially by Dr Reddy’s from Russia.

The vaccine had received an emergency authorisation for import and distribution from the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani on Monday.

India will receive some stock of Sputnik V between April and June as Dr Reddy’s will begin importing the vaccine from Russia during this time. However, the final availability of the vaccine here will depend on factors like how many doses the government wishes to procure, its price and the capacity of the cold chain system set up to distribute the jabs in the country.

A person in the know of the development, on condition of anonymity, had on Tuesday said that the company may start supplying the vaccine to the government from May.

Dr Reddy’s is in contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the global commercialisation partner for the vaccine, wherein the Hyderabad-based company is expected to conduct clinical trials, and now after authorisation, distribute around 250 million doses of Spuntik V, enough for 125 million people in India.

Besides Dr Reddy’s, RDIF also has manufacturing contracts with six Indian companies—Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Virchow Biotech and Shilpa Medicare—to make more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V.

Around 60-70% of the global volumes of Sputnik V will be made in India, and most of the product that is made in India will be used for the country, Sapra said.

The vaccine involves two doses, each based on a different adenovirus vector containing the spike protein gene of SARS-COV2. The two doses are given three weeks apart.

A liquid version of the vaccine will initially be distributed in India, which has to be stored at -18 degree Celsius. The company is working on a cold chain and distribution network for the vaccine and will also be using the government’s infrastructure for immunisation programme, Sapra said.

Developers of the vaccine are also conducting stability studies on another version of the vaccine which can be stored at 2 to 8 degree Celsius, a temperature range that is more logistically feasible across the country, and the data will be made available for approval “in a few months", he said.

