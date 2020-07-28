Squeezed by superpowers, HSBC eyes next step of endless reboot

That’s the riddle Tucker is trying to solve with new allies including James Forese, a former Citigroup Inc. veteran who joined the board in May after being approached about the CEO job. He has partnered with Tucker and Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson in driving change. Alongside, CEO Noel Quinn has assumed a role akin to a chief operating officer, insiders say.Besides Forese, whose career dates to a different era on Wall Street -- at the Salomon Brothers portrayed in Michael Lewis’s Liar’s Poker -- the board has added Eileen Murray, former co-CEO at Bridgewater Associates LP, the world’s biggest hedge fund group, and Microsoft Corp. executive Steven Guggenheimer.