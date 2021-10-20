Squid Game mania lures new subscribers to Netflix, boosts up earnings

A busy programming slate in the final four months will help Netflix recover from a slow start to the year. The service added just 5.5 million customers in the first six months of 2021, the least since 2013. Analysts had worried the slowdown would drag on after July and August passed without the return of popular shows. But new seasons of “La Casa de Papel" and “Sex Education," as well as “Squid Game," a show about a deadly contest, brought in millions of new customers in September.

