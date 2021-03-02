Srei bondholders appeal NCLT moratorium order

Retail investors were particularly hit by the halt to repayments, which the company said was meant to deal with the asset liability mismatches that occurred as a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic. So far, the Kolkata-based non-bank financier missed repayments on eight instances between 11 January and 15 February, showed data. The appeal will be heard on 3 March, according to information available on the NCLAT website.

