MUMBAI: Bondholders of Srei group have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ( NCLAT) against an order of the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that allowed Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL), part of Srei group , to skip repayments from 1 January to 30 June.

Acting on behalf of bondholders, debenture trustees Axis Trustee Services Ltd and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd have together moved the appellate tribunal against the NCLT order which has hit retail and institutional investors alike.

Retail investors were particularly hit by the move to stop repayment which it said was meant to deal with asset liability mismatches that occurred as a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic. So far, the Kolkata-based non-bank financier has missed repayments in eight instances between 11 January and 15 February, as per available data.

The appeal is scheduled to be heard on 3 March, according to information available on the NCLAT website.

“This is to inform you that in order to protect the rights and interests of the Debenture Holders, Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd have preferred a collective Appeal before NCLAT inter-alia challenging the impugned order dated 30 December 2020 passed by NCLT, Kolkata in the petition…by SREI Equipment Finance Ltd," Catalyst Trusteeship said in a statement.

Apart from bank loans, the company is estimated to have outstanding market-linked debt instruments worth Rs499 crore, including the money put in by retail investors.

According to a report by Moneylife on 16 January, Axis Trustee Services had written to bondholders, seeking their views on challenging the Kolkata NCLT order in the appellate authority.

Under the scheme of arrangement, Srei has proposed to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over an extended period. Retail investors will get their interest accrued during the moratorium period within 15 days of it ending. This scheme of arrangement, Srei had said on 31 December, is a “natural consequence" of the first scheme that SEFL proposed with banks and financial institutions and is pending before the NCLT.

The new plan will encompass all its secured or unsecured non-convertible debenture holders, all foreign lenders from whom the company had availed secured or unsecured external commercial borrowings, and all perpetual debenture holders.

Meanwhile, Srei group’s proposal to transfer assets into Srei Equipment Finance is yet to be approved by all lenders. In a regulatory filing in July 2019, Srei had said it has decided to consolidate the lending business into Srei Equipment Finance “since the focus for last four years has been on growing equipment financing and reducing the infrastructure loan portfolio."

“The proposed step will also facilitate the lending entity, Srei Equipment, to attract strategic investors and also prepare the company for a conversion into a bank, as and when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides to allow the conversion," the company had said in July 2019.

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs3,810.93 crore in the December quarter of FY21 on account of higher and accelerated provisioning.

“Owing to covid-19 pandemic, extended lockdown, extension of moratorium to the borrowers and operating lessees, non-availability of moratorium from lenders and loans loss provision, Srei Equipment Finance Ltd’s (SEFL) business has incurred loss and cashflow mismatch during the nine-month period ended 31 December 2020 and its net worth has reduced," the company said in its notes to accounts accompanying the financial results on 13 February.

