Heartburn on bond street as Srei firms approach bankruptcy

Hyderabad-based Subroto Banerjee has been second time unlucky. The 55-year-old former pharmaceutical industry professional, who had invested ₹60 lakh in Srei Equipment Finance’s bonds in 2017, had earlier invested in DHFL bonds as well. “I am certain even the Srei resolution would take at least another two years. We have not been paid any interest since January, and this will just prolong our troubles," Banerjee said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}