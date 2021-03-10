Srei downgraded to default as NCLAT stays portions of an earlier order

MUMBAI: Following an an order from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that has stayed some of the protection granted to Srei group by a tribunal in Kolkata, Care Ratings has downgraded ratings for an aggregate debt of Rs29,240.3 crore to “default".

While Care Ratings classified debt of Rs17,411.96 crore of Srei Equipment Finance Ltd as ‘D’ or default, it also downgraded another Rs11,828.34 crore debt on the books of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd to the ‘D’ category.

“…NCLAT, New Delhi has passed an interim order dated 2 March and has stayed the last sentence of impugned provision of para 34 of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order pertaining to credit rating agencies, till 5 April. Accordingly, Care has now recognized default and ratings have been revised on account of ongoing delays in servicing of debt obligations by the company," the rating agency said.

In December, the Kolkata-headquartered Srei group was granted a moratorium on repayments by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from 1 January to 30 June. Under the scheme of arrangement, the company had proposed to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over an extended period. While retail investors will get their interest accrued during the moratorium period within 15 days of it ending, many say that they don't have the financial wherewithal to wait that till then.

Srei Infrastructure Finance, in a regulatory filing on 6 March, said it believes the rating is "blatantly wrong, misleading and baseless...The company is in the process of availing appropriate legal remedy, among others, to set aside the rating since the company believes that the rating agency has acted in a wrongful and contumacious manner."

The NCLAT, meanwhile, will hear on 23 March a case filed by Srei group’s bondholders challenging the Kolkata NCLT order. The non-bank financier missed repayments on eight instances between 11 January and 15 February, as per available data.

Axis Trustee Services Ltd and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd which represent bondholders have jointly moved the tribunal against the NCLT order, which has impacted retail and institutional investors alike. Apart from bank loans, Srei is estimated to have outstanding market-linked debt instruments worth ₹1,210.08 crore, including the money put in by retail investors, according to data from Care Ratings.

