Srei downgraded to default as NCLAT stays portions of an earlier order

In December, the Kolkata-headquartered Srei group was granted a moratorium on repayments by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from 1 January to 30 June. Under the scheme of arrangement, the company had proposed to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over an extended period. While retail investors will get their interest accrued during the moratorium period within 15 days of it ending, many say that they don't have the financial wherewithal to wait that till then.