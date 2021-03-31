Kolkata-based non-bank financier Srei Equipment Finance Lted (SEFL) on Wednesday said it has received expressions of interest (EoIs) from overseas investors for a proposed round of capital infusion.

To that extent, the company’s board has also constituted a strategic coordination committee (SCC) to aid in raising fresh capital. The committee, it said, will comprise independent directors and will coordinate, negotiate and conclude discussions with potential strategic and private equity investors to raise fresh capital for the business, in consultation with the management. It will be chaired by Malay Mukherjee, an independent director.

“The proposed capital infusion is expected to strengthen SEFL's capital base and help the company emerge from pandemic-induced stress in Indian financial services space," the lender said in statement.

Srei Equipment Finance was granted a six-month repayment moratorium by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) till 30 June. This decision has, however, been challenged by multiple institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a few rating agencies. The non-bank lender said on Wednesday that it will work towards resolving matters with the creditors at the earliest.

“For non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), money is the raw material. SEFL has been continuously exploring opportunities to strengthen its capital base," the company said, adding that EoIs from renowned global institutional investors “reflects the confidence that international investors have on Srei's business". Srei Equipment Finance owes Rs16,912.21 crore to lenders, according to data from Care Ratings, which recently downgraded it to default.

This strategic coordination committee, it said on Wednesday, will take forward the expressions of interest and initiate discussions with other potential suitors who have been in touch with the company over the last one year. The committee will be assisted by advisers and investment bankers who will be working closely with the members, it said.

“The SCC will be the nodal point for a comprehensive cash flow realignment plan with banks and financial institutions and for all external service providers, including investment bankers, lawyers and consultants," the company said. In fact, in a regulatory filing on 31 December, a day after the moratorium judgement, Srei Equipment Finance had said that the “scheme seeks an orderly cash flow management and collections to take care of the interests of creditors". The scheme here refers to the company’s proposal to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over an extended period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via