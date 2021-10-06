Mumbai: Srei Group promoters have moved the Bombay High Court against Reserve Bank of India’s decision to supersede the boards of two of their group companies - Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd, according to the Bombay High Court website.

In a late evening move on Wednesday, Srei Infra promoter, Adisri commercial Pvt ltd filed a writ petition in the high court against RBI for not providing adequate notice for taking control of the firms. The petition is seeking status quo on all creditor action.

Naik Naik and company is the legal representative of Adisri Commercial in the matter, which is listed for admission tomorrow.

On Monday RBI had superseded the boards of the two Srei group companies citing governance issues and payment defaults. The central bank named former Bank of Baroda chief general manager Rajneesh Sharma as administrator of the two group companies.

Srei Group had expressed shock at RBI’s move, alleging that the group had not received any communication from banks on any defaults.

It said that lenders had been regularly appropriating funds from an escrow account they have controlled since November 2020 and had already collected ₹3,000 crore from Srei’s cash flows. It added that lenders had not responded to its loan repayment proposal submitted in October 2020, nor proposed a schedule of their own. “We are also surprised because the NCLT order for all creditors is still in process. There is also an order for ‘no coercive measures’ by the creditors and/or regulators. We will take all necessary steps as advised by our lawyers in this regard," it had said.

Srei Infrastructure Finance was hit by a liquidity crunch following the collapse of Infrastructure Leasing and Finance Ltd (IL&FS) in 2020. However, the group got some relief after the Kolkata bench of NCLT asked lenders not to classify the account as a non-performing asset as it was in the process of merging the two group companies.

In November 2020, RBI conducted a special audit of Srei Group, which brought out certain related-party transactions and under-provisioning. Lenders hired KPMG to conduct their own forensic audit, which is yet to be completed.

Srei Infrastructure had been pursuing a merger with Srei Equipment Finance since 2019. The scheme of arrangement submitted before the Kolkata bench of NCLT had broadly proposed a moratorium in coupon payments from 1 January to 30 June and postponed redemption dates based on the type of creditors.

