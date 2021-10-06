Srei Group promoters move Bombay HC against RBI's supersession

It said that lenders had been regularly appropriating funds from an escrow account they have controlled since November 2020 and had already collected ₹3,000 crore from Srei’s cash flows. It added that lenders had not responded to its loan repayment proposal submitted in October 2020, nor proposed a schedule of their own. “We are also surprised because the NCLT order for all creditors is still in process. There is also an order for ‘no coercive measures’ by the creditors and/or regulators. We will take all necessary steps as advised by our lawyers in this regard," it had said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}