Srei lenders, debenture holders to begin voting on 3 resolution plans on 19 Jan
Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Voting for the resolution of twin Srei companies – Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd – will begin on 19 January.
As per details, SREI has received three compliant resolution plans, which will be voted on by lenders and debenture holders.
"All legal approvals are in place and the voting process will begin tomorrow. Three resolution plans received under the challenge mechanism will be put under voting. The pending legal cases will not have any bearing on the voting and ongoing IBC process," PTI quoted a source as saying.
"The voting process will continue for a few days and results are expected to be announced by February 5-6," the source said.
In Srei, there are abut 40 lenders and over a lakh debenture holders and the challenge mechanism is a bidding process used in IBC resolutions.
According to the challenge mechanism process, state-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd's (NARCL) total plan value stood at ₹14,667 crore including an NPV (net present value) bid of ₹5,555 crore.
While, Authum Investment and Infrastructure’s total plan value was at ₹9,126 crore and Varde Partners and Arena Investors’ total value stood at ₹12,890 crore.
The sources claimed that the lenders may offer more weightage to cash and NPV of the committed amount rather than the total plan value.
Also, the NARCL is leading in NPV offers held in the challenge mechanism bidding. But, Authum has an advantage in upfront cash commitment which is ₹3,240 crore against NARCL's down payment of ₹3,180 crore. Varde consortium offered upfront cash of ₹3,250 crore but lagged in the NPV bidding process.
The RBI filed insolvency petitions against SIFL and its subsidiary SEFL in October 2021, which were approved by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The total admitted claims of the financial creditors of the two NBFCs are ₹32,750.22 crore.
With PTI inputs.