Srei lenders weigh forensic audit of 2 group firms

A forensic audit studies financial records to check for possible evidence for use in a legal proceeding. To be sure, banks often order such audits before they restructure loans, and some forensic reports also turn out to be inconclusive. However, in some cases, banks have relied on forensic audits to report loan fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A recent case is Punjab National Bank (PNB) classifying its exposure to Reliance Home Finance as fraud, prompting the borrower to approach the Delhi high court in August.