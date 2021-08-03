Chemicals manufacturer SRF on Tuesday informed on an incident that took place at the Chemicals Complex in Dahej, Gujarat, in which the company said that the incident resulted in claiming one person's life whereas two others were injured.

''We have to inform you that an incident took place in the P2 plant at our Dahej Chemical Complex in Gujarat. This resulted in the unfortunate fatality of one person and two others were injured,'' the company informed in an exchange filing.

The company said that the incident did not result in any fire or hazardous emissions and has not had any impact on other plants at the site. Also, SRF is in the process of ascertaining the root cause of the incident and the damaged equipment is covered under insurance, it added.

Earlier, a Press Trust of India report said that a worker was killed and two others were injured in an explosion inside a chemical manufacturing unit in the Dahej industrial area of Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday evening, police officials told news agency PTI. The blast, which was followed by a fire, occurred in the premises of SRF Ltd's chemical manufacturing unit in Dahej, they said.

Though the explosion was followed by a fire, it was brought under control in time, said Bharuch District Superintendent of Police, Rajendrasinh Chudasama. "The blast occurred in a chemical tank in the premises of SRF company. One person working near the tank was killed, while two others received burn injuries and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The fire was quickly brought under control" said Chudasama. Another police official said both the injured workers were later on shifted to a private hospital in Vadodara for further treatment, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

