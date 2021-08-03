One dead, two injured in SRF's Gujarat chemical plant incident

Though the explosion was followed by a fire, it was brought under control in time, said Bharuch District Superintendent of Police, Rajendrasinh Chudasama. "The blast occurred in a chemical tank in the premises of SRF company. One person working near the tank was killed, while two others received burn injuries and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The fire was quickly brought under control" said Chudasama. Another police official said both the injured workers were later on shifted to a private hospital in Vadodara for further treatment, reported PTI.