SRF acquires Kanpur Plastipack's CPP business to bolster offerings
SummaryThe deal, which is expected to be in the range of ₹100 crore, will enable SRF to expand and complement its existing offerings and complete its product portfolio in flexible packaging films of BOPP, BOPET, and CPP.
BENGALURU : SRF Ltd will enter into the cast polypropylene (CPP) film business by acquiring the entire plant and machinery from Kanpur Plastipack Ltd (KPL), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
