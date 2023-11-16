Companies
SRF plans to make India hub for chemicals
Summary
- The company keen to capitalize on the shift in Western procurement away from China, aiming to position India as an alternative chemical supplier
New Delhi: SRF Ltd., the Gurgaon-based chemical manufacturer, is working on ways to bolster local supply chains of chemicals to reduce India's reliance on Chinese imports amid robust economic growth, a top company executive said in an interview with Mint.
