Sri Lankan firm bags $75 million NTPC contract to set up 57 MW Andaman power plant: All you need to know

A Sri Lankan power company has secured a $75 million contract to build a 57 MW power plant in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking a significant expansion of economic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, news agency PTI reported.
Lakdhanavi, a subsidiary of Sri Lanka's LTL Holdings, said on Monday that it had signed an agreement with India's state-run NTPC for the project on September 21, as per the report.
The power plant will be located at Hope Town in Port Blair. It is expected to strengthen the islands' electricity infrastructure, support long-term energy security through liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and create conditions for future economic development, the company said in a statement.
The project comes against the backdrop of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' dependence on diesel-based power generation.
According to information provided by the islands' Electricity Department, the region's power infrastructure has historically relied heavily on diesel, which accounts for the bulk of electricity generation.
The department's stated power infrastructure includes diesel powerhouses across different islands and a 5.25 MW hydroelectric power station on the Kalpong River in North Andaman.
A 20 MW diesel power station at Bambooflat in South Andaman is operated by a private company under a power purchase agreement.
The department has also identified renewable energy promotion as part of its responsibilities, alongside expanding generation capacity and maintaining transmission and distribution networks.
The new 57 MW project could therefore add substantial generation capacity to the islands' power system and support efforts to improve the reliability and security of electricity supply.
Lakdhanavi described the contract as an example of economic engagement between India and Sri Lanka, extending beyond Indian investments and development assistance, which have traditionally formed a cornerstone of bilateral ties.
The company said its success showed that business opportunities could emerge in both directions, encouraging Sri Lankan companies to explore opportunities in India.
Lakdhanavi is part of LTL Holdings, which describes itself as Sri Lanka's largest power-sector company. The group has interests across power generation, transmission and distribution.
With inputs from PTI.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.