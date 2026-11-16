Sri Lankan firm bags $75 million NTPC contract to set up 57 MW Andaman power plant: All you need to know

A Sri Lankan power company has secured a $75 million contract to build a 57 MW power plant in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking a significant expansion of economic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, news agency PTI reported.
Lakdhanavi, a subsidiary of Sri Lanka's LTL Holdings, said on Monday that it had signed an agreement with India's state-run NTPC for the project on September 21, as per the report.
The power plant will be located at Hope Town in Port Blair. It is expected to strengthen the islands' electricity infrastructure, support long-term energy security through liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and create conditions for future economic development, the company said in a statement.
The project comes against the backdrop of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' dependence on diesel-based power generation.
According to information provided by the islands' Electricity Department, the region's power infrastructure has historically relied heavily on diesel, which accounts for the bulk of electricity generation.
The department's stated power infrastructure includes diesel powerhouses across different islands and a 5.25 MW hydroelectric power station on the Kalpong River in North Andaman.
A 20 MW diesel power station at Bambooflat in South Andaman is operated by a private company under a power purchase agreement.
The department has also identified renewable energy promotion as part of its responsibilities, alongside expanding generation capacity and maintaining transmission and distribution networks.
The new 57 MW project could therefore add substantial generation capacity to the islands' power system and support efforts to improve the reliability and security of electricity supply.
Lakdhanavi described the contract as an example of economic engagement between India and Sri Lanka, extending beyond Indian investments and development assistance, which have traditionally formed a cornerstone of bilateral ties.
The company said its success showed that business opportunities could emerge in both directions, encouraging Sri Lankan companies to explore opportunities in India.
Lakdhanavi is part of LTL Holdings, which describes itself as Sri Lanka's largest power-sector company. The group has interests across power generation, transmission and distribution.
With inputs from PTI.