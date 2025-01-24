Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has revoked a decision to award a controversial 484 MW of wind power plants in Mannar and Pooneryn to Adani Green Energy SL Ltd, according to a report by DailyFT. In June 2024, the project was awarded to the company by Dissanayake's predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe.
