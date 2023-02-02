SriLankan Airlines adds 3 new cities to woo Indian tourists
- The state-owned airline entity has also launched a new marketing campaign specific to the Indian market
New Delhi: To attract more Indian customers, SriLankan Airlines said it will start operations from additional three cities in India, including Ahmedabad. At present, it flies out of nine Indian cities.
