SriLankan Airlines adds 3 new cities to woo Indian tourists

For SriLankan Airlines, the business started to finally pick up after the covid-19 pandemic in December 2021. But the country ran out of fuel and then had a change in regime which also led to running out of aviation fuel. “There was an overblown global coverage of our political crisis. But as an airline industry, by being very tactical about where we fly, we may likely break even by the end of this financial year and have the best financial performance we have had in this year," said Nuttall.

