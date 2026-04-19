Srinivas Narayanan, Kevin Weil, Bill Peebles: OpenAI lost 3 executives in one day as science division shuts down

In the space of a single Friday, OpenAI shed three senior leaders, shut down a division it had publicly championed just months earlier, and quietly signalled that its ambitions for scientific AI are being subsumed into a coding application — all while the company accelerates towards a reported initial public offering.

Three OpenAI Executives Exit on the Same Day The departures, confirmed on 17 April 2026, read like a restructuring memo come to life. Kevin Weil, who had served first as OpenAI's chief product officer before moving to lead its science initiative, announced his exit publicly. Srinivas Narayanan, the company's chief technology officer for enterprise applications, told colleagues internally that he was stepping away to spend time with his family.

Bill Peebles, who had been heading the Sora video-generation product, posted on X that he too was leaving.

Three senior departures in a single day would be notable at any large technology company. At OpenAI, where executive turnover has become something closer to a recurring event, it lands as the latest chapter in a leadership story that has been unravelling for some time.

Weil addressed his departure directly on social media: "Today is my last day at OpenAI, as OpenAI for Science is being decentralized into other research teams. It's been a mind-expanding two years, from Chief Product Officer to joining the research team and starting OpenAI for Science."

What Was OpenAI for Science — and Why Has It Been Dissolved? OpenAI for Science was, until recently, one of the company's more publicly visible bets on the transformative potential of frontier AI. Weil joined OpenAI in June 2024 as chief product officer, bringing a product background from Instagram and Twitter. By September 2025, he had pivoted internally to lead the initiative, which was designed to attract world-class academics and apply the capabilities of GPT-5 to hard problems in physics, biology and chemistry.

In January 2026, the team launched Prism — a dedicated web application intended to give researchers a tailored AI workspace. That same month, MIT Technology Review profiled the initiative as active and ambitious, drawing attention to GPT-5.2's 92 per cent score on the GPQA graduate-level science benchmark, a striking leap from GPT-4's 39 per cent. Weil spoke at length, in that profile, about the importance of "epistemological humility" and self-fact-checking in AI models.

Three months later, the division no longer exists. Prism has been sunset, and the roughly ten-person team that built and ran it has been folded into Codex — OpenAI's AI coding application — under Codex head Thibault Sottiaux.

An OpenAI spokesperson described the changes to WIRED as part of a broader effort to unify the company's business and product strategy. In the same breath, OpenAI announced GPT-Rosalind, a new series of models designed for life sciences researchers.

OpenAI's Codex Is Being Positioned as an 'Everything App' The absorption of Prism's team into Codex is not an isolated decision. It is consistent with a strategic pivot that has been building since at least March 2026, when Fidji Simo — OpenAI's chief executive of AGI deployment — told staff the company needed to simplify its product offerings. The Sora video-generation app has already been discontinued. Prism is now gone. The pattern is becoming clear.

Also Read | Novo Nordisk ties up with OpenAI after Eli Lilly signs deal to bring AI drugs

According to WIRED, OpenAI has "broader ambitions to turn Codex, its AI coding application, into an 'everything app.'" Rather than maintaining a portfolio of specialised tools for different domains — science, video, enterprise — the company appears to be consolidating its agentic ambitions into a single product surface. For the developers and researchers who build against OpenAI's APIs, that means the integration points they rely upon are actively shifting.

The fate of Sora and Prism demonstrates that specialised applications at OpenAI carry a short shelf life when immediate commercial viability is not apparent.

OpenAI's Leadership Drain: A Pattern That Predates This Week Friday's triple exit does not exist in a vacuum. The scale of OpenAI's executive turnover over the past eighteen months is, by any measure, unusual for a company of its standing.

Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, departed in 2024. Greg Brockman, the company's co-founder and president, has been drawn back into an active role overseeing products after Simo took medical leave.

Also Read | OpenAI claims Anthropic delayed Mythos because of computing power issues: Report

Chief marketing officer Kate Rouch also stepped away for health reasons. Chief operating officer Brad Lightcap moved into a loosely defined "special projects" role. Now, in a single day: a former CPO, a CTO for enterprise, and a product head are gone.

The IPO Pressure Behind OpenAI's Restructuring OpenAI raised $6.6 billion at a $157 billion valuation in October 2024, and at the time reported 300 million weekly active ChatGPT users. The competitive landscape it now faces, however, is meaningfully different from the one it dominated just two years ago.

Anthropic — OpenAI's closest peer in the frontier model race — has seen its revenue reportedly grow ninefold year on year. Google DeepMind continues to hold significant credibility in scientific AI applications, anchored by the influence of AlphaFold. As OpenAI reportedly targets an IPO later in 2026, the pressure to present a coherent, simplified product narrative to prospective public market investors is considerable.