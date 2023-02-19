SRL focuses on four clusters to expand diagnostics business
- It is also in talks with multiple labs for possible acquisitions
NEW DELHI : As the pandemic winds down, SRL Diagnostics, one of India’s top diagnostic labs, is preparing for expansion. The company has identified four focus clusters for the purpose, chief executive officer Anand K. said in an interview. It is also in talks with multiple labs for possible acquisitions. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×