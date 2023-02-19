SRL focuses on four clusters to expand diagnostics business

Currently, we are 400-plus laboratories across 30 states, of which 46 are NABL-accredited. We are equally distributed across geographies. We use a hub-and-spoke model, wherein we use stat labs as well as collection centres. We are constantly expanding our sample collection centre network and they are linked to labs. Currently, we have 3,000 such centres, and aim to add 70-80 touch points every month. We have also identified some focus clusters where we need to expand our reach. These are Mumbai-Maharashtra, UP, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So, we are looking for active opportunities whether we can do a greenfield project or we can do acquisitions. If there are some labs which are strategic fit for us, we can acquire those and integrate with our network. We are in discussions with 10 labs for integration.