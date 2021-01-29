SSAB calls off talks to acquire Tata Steel's Dutch ops

“The rationale behind the discussions concerning Tata Steel IJmuiden was based on our customers’ clear desire for a strong supplier of a broad range of fossil-free steel," the statement said. “Through an expanded range of steel products, which in the long term can be converted to fossil-free products, SSAB can become a more comprehensive supplier of fossil-free steel to existing and new customers in key segments. This has also been about creating synergies between existing operations in the Nordics and in IJmuiden and getting closer to the European market."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}