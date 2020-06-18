SSG Capital changes tack on Altico deal, to now retain all employees

MUMBAI: Hong Kong-based special situations fund SSG Capital has assured the management of Altico Capital that it will retain all employees after the buyout and does not see any threat to the deal from the ongoing India-China tussle, said three people aware of the development.

These people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said after SSG Capital said it will retain jobs, employees have written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expressing their willingness for the deal contrary to their letter in April.

“In the new letter, employees have said that they are in favour of the deal," said the one of the three people cited above.

Mint reported on 12 March that lenders to Altico Capital had voted in favour of the resolution plan proposed by SSG Capital which offered ₹2,750 crore upfront for the non-banking financial company (NBFC), but planned to sell off its loans and close it down later. The other contender, private equity firm Cerberus Capital had offered ₹2,500 crore upfront, security receipts (SRs) of ₹400 crore redeemable in three years, and ₹1,000 crore as equity infusion.

According to the another person cited above, SSG Capital held a call with the management team at Altico Capital earlier this week. According to the discussions on the call, the person said, it has emerged that the deal is on track and lawyers will soon prepare the document for change of control at the non-bank financier.

“The company will send the document to RBI by next week for its approval. There was a concern among employees that the deal could either be delayed or face other hurdles because of the India-China conflict and the issue of foreign direct investments (FDI) from neighbouring countries," he said.

The government had, on 22 April, issued a notification under Fema (Foreign Exchange Management Act) which required investments originating from seven neighbouring countries including China to seek prior government approval.

Foreign investments into India come via the direct route (FDI) or the portfolio route (FPI).

According to the third person, who also spoke on anonymity, while the deal is back on track after SSG revised terms, the timeline for closure will be stretched given that there is no clarity on how much time it can take for the government to approve investments from China or Hong Kong-based investors.

Emails sent to Altico Capital and RBI spokesperson Yogesh Dayal remained unanswered, while SSG Capital declined to comment.

Non-bank financiers in India have remained under stress as moratorium on loan repayments from their lenders have not been quite forthcoming. Moreover, the covid-19 lockdown has hit loan recoveries adding to their challenges.

Emkay Research, in 16 June report, said its discussions with collection recovery agencies suggest that trends in collections and recoveries remained weak in June as well in spite of gradual easing of lockdowns. "Though the overall collection efficiency has improved marginally compared to April/May’20, it is still less than one-third of the pre-Covid-19 trend."

Altico’s troubles had started when it missed an interest payment to Dubai-based Mashreq Bank in September. Following the default, Care Ratings downgraded had the company.

