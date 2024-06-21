Companies
Staffing firms see a spike in demand for quick commerce workers
Devina Sengupta , Priyamvada C 5 min read 21 Jun 2024, 07:30 AM IST
SummaryThose who had joined the quick commerce sector as gig workers are now getting poached by staffing firms and larger companies who are in turn hunting them out to bring them onto their own payrolls.
Quick commerce is getting bigger at a sprightly pace, and companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto that promise to deliver groceries and other products at lightning speed to homes are scrambling to lock in delivery executives and dark store staff to service the orders from consumers. This is sending demand for the last-mile executives skyrocketing.
